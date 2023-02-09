Ronaldo Reacts After Scoring Four League Goals In A Single Game

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

It’s no longer news that Al-Nassr beat Al-Wehda by 4-0 in a very dramatic game. Four goals from Cristiano Ronaldo were enough to seal the crucial win for Rudi Garcia’s team.

Well, fans have been praising Cristiano Ronaldo for scoring five league goals in four games. However, note that Cristiano Ronaldo, who also surpassed 500 league goals reacted to his performance on Twitter.

In a recent post, Cristiano Ronaldo reacted by saying, “Great feeling to have scored 4 goals and reached my 500th league goal in a very solid win by the team.”

On the other hand, many fans have described Cristiano Ronaldo as the best player in the world because of his ability to score goals at the age of 38, while others simply praised the former Manchester United player’s consistency.

