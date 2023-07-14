Ronaldo Ranked The Eighth Most Expensive Forward In The World Based On Transfer Fee Paid For Him

According to recent reports gathered, former Juventus forward, Cristiano Ronaldo is ranked as the eighth most expensive forward in the world. Let’s take a look at other forwards and how they’re ranked.

1. Neymar: the first player on the list is Neymar who currently plays for Paris Saint-Germain. When PSG signed him from Barcelona some years ago, they paid €222M for his services.

2. Kylian Mbappe: Neymar is closely followed in second position by Kylian Mbappe. Some years ago, the Frenchman joined Paris Saint-Germain from Monaco in a deal worth €180M.

3. Philippe Coutinho: the third most expensive forward in the world is Philippe Coutinho who joined Barcelona in 2018. When the Brazilian International joined the La Liga giants, they had to part with €135M.

4. Ousmane Dembele (€135M).

5. Joao Felix: the fifth player on the list is Joao Felix. In 2019, Atletico Madrid paid the sum of €127.2M to acquire his services from Benfica.

6. Antoine Griezmann (€120M).

7. Jack Grealish (€117.5M)

8. Cristiano Ronaldo: the eighth player on the list is Cristiano Ronaldo who currently plays for Al-Nassr. Juventus reportedly paid the sum of €117M to acquire his services from Real Madrid on a four-year deal in 2018.

Others are Eden Hazard (€115M) and Romelu Lukaku (€113M). Kindly take a look at the image below for more details.

UniqueUpdatez (

)