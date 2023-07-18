Ronaldo opens up on whether He’ll return to European football & rates EPL ahead of other leagues

Cristiano Ronaldo, who departed Manchester United late last year, continues to hold admiration and respect for the Premier League, despite his current stint in Saudi Arabian football.

Ronaldo’s departure from Manchester United in 2022 had initially left the club in disarray. However, after a tumultuous few months, during which he expressed his desire to leave, Ronaldo eventually secured a mutual contract termination with the Red Devils. To the disappointment of many fans, he opted to join Saudi Arabian side Al Nassr.

While Ronaldo’s time in Saudi Arabia initially faced challenges, with a managerial change and overshadowed performances, the league has started to gain momentum. His arrival has sparked increased investment, and players from Europe, including both experienced stars like Karim Benzema and prime talents like Ruben Neves, have chosen to join him.

In a recent statement, Ronaldo stated his contentment in Saudi Arabia and declared his firm decision to never return to European football. Quoting Fabrizio Romano, he said, “I won’t return to European football, the door is completely closed.” Ronaldo, now 38 years old, also expressed his belief that the Premier League is the only league maintaining a high standard compared to the rest of Europe.

These comments have ignited discussions among football enthusiasts, questioning Ronaldo’s future plans and whether his shift to Saudi Arabian football has signaled a new chapter in his illustrious career.

While Ronaldo’s statement may disappoint fans hoping for a European return, his impact and influence in the Middle East football scene cannot be denied.

Adenijisports (

)