Ronaldo, Neymar & 7 Other Footballers Born In The Month Of FEBRUARY [Photos]

While we mostly pay attention to the on-pitch activities of footballers, we tend to forget they have lives like ours. Well, in a bid to explore other areas of some of our favorite footballers, we’ll be looking at some top stars who were born in February.

Unlike January, many football Stars have, are, and will be celebrating their birthdays in February.

9 Popular Football Stars Who Were Born In February

• Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo was born on the 5th of February (today), 1985. The Portuguese has now clocked 38 years.

• Neymar Jr.

Like Cristiano Ronaldo, Neymar Jr. was also born on the 5th of February in the year 1992. The Brazilian attacker has now clocked 31 years.

• Memphis Depay

Memphis Depay was born on the 13th of February 1994. The player is set to clock 29 years this month.

• Mario Icardi

Mario Icardi was born on the 19th of February 1994. And the Argentine will clock 30 years this month.

• Edison Cavani

Edison Cavani was born on the 14th of February 1987. And the Valencia attacker will clock 36 years this month.

• Radamel Falcao

Radamel Falcao was born on the 10th of February 1986. The Columbian will clock 37 years in the coming days.

• Riyad Mahrez

Riyad Mahrez was born on the 21st of February 1991. The Algerian will clock 32 years this month.

• Angel Di Maria

Angel Di Maria was born on the 14th of February 1988. The Argentine will clock 34 years in the coming weeks.

• Christian Eriksen

Last but not is Christian Eriksen. The Danish midfielder was born on the 14th of February 1992. And he will clock 31 years this month.

