Ronaldo looks surprised when he was told he did not win player of the tournament after scoring 6 goals

Recall that yesterday, Al Nassr beat Al Hilal in the final of the Arab Club Champions Cup to cling the trophy and ever since then, loads of congratulatory messages has been pouring in for them.

Al Hilal went ahead few minutes into the second half of the game after a goaless first half, but they were not ahead for long as Portuguese Forward, Cristiano Ronaldo scored a beautiful goal to put Al Nassr back on level terms few minutes later.

The Portugal National Team Captain still scored another goal in the 98th minutes to win the trophy for Al Nassr and it was a really great night. That was All Nassr’s first ever Arab Club Champions Cup and also Ronaldo’s first trophy with the club and it was quite a historic night.

Ronaldo was awarded the Golden Boot after emerging as the top scorer of the competition with 6 goals, but the player wasn’t contented with winning only the golden boot.

One of the most talked about moment of the night was when the 5 times Ballon D’Or winner was told he lost out on the player of the tournament award despite winning the tournament and also emerging as the top scorer of the competition.

The above photos captured the moment Cristiano Ronaldo was told he lost out on the best player of the tournament to an Al Hilal player, he just couldn’t believe it as he thought he was the better candidate.

The former Real Madrid man won the competition aswell as the Golden Boot, I don’t really see why he didn’t end up winning the player of the tournament because he literally had an influence in all the games he participated in, I guess the organizers of the competition have a better explanation to that. Below are screenshots of some of the reactions from football fans across the globe.

