Ronaldo Fires Blank In 2nd Straight Competitive Game As Al Nassr Got Eliminated From Saudi Super Cup

Portuguese talisman and former Manchester United star, Cristiano Ronaldo was in action yesterday for his new club Al Nassr in their Saudi Super Cup ties away from home against Al-Ittihad FC at the King Fahd International Stadium in Riyadh.

The 37 year old retained his spot in his team’s starting XI line-up having been considered as a key figure in the squad since his winter arrival, thereby handed the captain band to lead his team’s attacking line.

Cristiano Ronaldo in the game was not at his very best as he was unable to replicate his top notch goal scoring form thereby struggled at the front line with little or no meaningful contributions for the visitor.

The five times Ballon D’or winner yet again fired blank in his second straight competitive games for Al Nassr as they suffered a shocking and disappointing three goals to one defeat which got them crashed out of the competition.

First half goals from Romarinho and Abderrazak Hamdallah gave the host a double lead going into the half time break which ended two goals to nil before Anderson Talisca got the deficit reduced for the visitor in the second half to make it two goals to one, after which Muhannad Shanqeeti sealed the remarkable win for the host to end the game three goals to one at full time.

Cristiano Ronaldo with his level of delivery in the game will be hoping to get his goal scoring form back on track for his team in their next game as they continue their pursuit in the current campaign.

Photo Credit: Twitter

