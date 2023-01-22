Ronaldo fails to score on debut as Al Nassr beat Al Ettifaq

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The Portuguese sparked a frenzy among the fans of his new team, which beat Al Ettifaq (1-0) and remained at the top of the table despite the fact that its star player and already captain showed little.

Thousands of Al Nassr fans gathered outside Mrsool Park stadium today, even hours before kick-off, to witness Cristiano Ronaldo’s debut in the Saudi Arabian Super League.

The 37-year-old Portuguese star was already wearing the captain’s armband on his Al Nassr debut after serving a two-match suspension from his time at Manchester United, but he failed to live up to the high expectation and did not score.

Even so, Al Nassr beat Al Ettifaq 1-0 at their 25,000-strong stadium, thanks to a 31st-minute header from Brazilian Anderson Talisca, to stay top of the Saudi championship by a point ahead of arch-rivals Al Hilal, who had earlier beaten Abha 2-1.

Expectations for Cristiano Ronaldo’s debut were sky-high after his brace against PSG in a friendly on Thursday as part of a team of Al Nassr and Al Hilal players, but despite his best efforts he failed to find the back of the net.

