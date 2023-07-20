Ronaldo and Di Maria spotted showing respect to each other before their preseason game on Thursday.

Ahead of the preseason friendly game between Al Nassr and Benfica at the Estadio Algarve on Thursday night, Benfica attacker, Angel Di Maria and Al Nassr legendary attacker, Cristiano Ronaldo were spotted showing respect to each other.

The former Real Madrid teammates were spotted smiling as they hugged each other during the buildup to their preseason friendly game on Thursday night.

This gesture from Angel Di Maria and Cristiano Ronaldo showing respect to each other ahead their preseason friendly game in Portugal on Thursday night has attracted reactions from football fans and social media users, as some have said they miss them both at Real Madrid, while some have described it as a beautiful gesture.

Here are some screenshots of reactions from football fans and social media users:

You will recall that Angel Di Maria and Cristiano Ronaldo spent four years together at the Santiago Bernabeu from 2010 to 2014, before the Argentine left for Manchester United.

