The Portuguese player, Cristiano Ronaldo, is among the all-time greatest player and he sets records. Football players who went on to become his coaches have played with five-time Ballon d’Or winner Cristiano Ronaldo.

Below are Ronaldo and Coaches who have played with him as former footballers:

1. Zinedine Zidane

One of the coaches who accompanied Cristiano Ronaldo, who eventually became his coach, while he was a player for Real Madrid, was Zinedine Zidane. With three consecutive UEFA Champions League victories, Zinedine Zidane is among the most successful managers at Real Madrid.

Both Cristiano Ronaldo, who leads as Real Madrid in highest goalscorer, and Zinedine Zidane, who played with Cristiano Ronaldo and later became his coach.

2. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, The former Manchester United boss played with Cristiano Ronaldo in Manchester United and later coached him. Cristiano Ronaldo later came back to Manchester United where he was coached by Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

3. Andreas Pirlo

Andreas Pirlo, The Italian and former Juventus coach played with Ronaldo. Andreas Pirlo is the football player, who played with Ronaldo and still coached him in Juventus.

