Ronaldinho reacts as LeBron James breaks NBA all time scoring record

It’s no longer news that Los Angeles Lakers Star, LeBron James has broken the NBA all time scoring record. James has now become the leading scorer surpassing Kareem Abdul Jabbar’s long standing record and ever since he broke the recoo, loads of congratulatory Messages has been pouring in for him.

Few moments after the news surfaced online, Legendary Brazilian Footballer, Ronaldinho took to social media to congratulate LeBron James.

The Former Brazilian Professional Footballer Shared a photo of himself alongside the Los Angeles Lakers Star and he accompanied it with a caption which read: “Congratulations LeBron James for this historic achievement, Highest Scorer in NBA history, long live the king”, Ronaldinho wrote and it stirred massive reactions from the general public.

In the above photo, the two sportsmen could be clearly spotted together and they both wore a lovely smile which gave them a completely different appearance.

