SPORT

Ronaldinho Announces That His Son Will Sign For Barcelona

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 48 mins ago
0 336 1 minute read

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Barcelona legend Ronaldinho has confirmed that his son will continue where he left off in Barcelona. The Brazilian legend has announced his son will sign for Barcelona. 

 

According to reports from football journalist Fabrizio Romano, Ronaldinho’s son, whose name is Joo Mendes, has already passed his trials at the club. 

 

Ronaldinho told RAC1, “Barça has always been part of my life and my heart, and it will continue with my son.”

 

Ronaldinho’s son is also a skilled player according to various football clips, and the youngster will want to follow in the footsteps of his father in order to make a name for himself amongst the Sportify Camp Nou faithful. 

     

It is yet to be seen whether the player will train with the first team when he eventually finally joins Barcelona or whether the player will have to start by playing for the Barcelona B team in order for him to understand the club’s culture and style of play.

TheTirelessWriter (
)

Video Clip available here

View Video Clip

Tags
Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 48 mins ago
0 336 1 minute read
Photo of Joner

Joner

Related Articles

Video: U-17 AFCON: Peseiro Backs Golden Eaglets To Conquer Africa

6 mins ago

What Man City’s Charge For alleged Premier League Rule Breach Could Mean For Arsenal in Title Race

12 mins ago

Victor Osimhen Has Broken Cristiano Ronaldo’s Record Of The Highest Jump In Serie A.

21 mins ago

Report: Man United linked with shock transfer for Betis forward, Iglesias

38 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button