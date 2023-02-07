Ronaldinho Announces That His Son Will Sign For Barcelona

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Barcelona legend Ronaldinho has confirmed that his son will continue where he left off in Barcelona. The Brazilian legend has announced his son will sign for Barcelona.

According to reports from football journalist Fabrizio Romano, Ronaldinho’s son, whose name is Joo Mendes, has already passed his trials at the club.

Ronaldinho told RAC1, “Barça has always been part of my life and my heart, and it will continue with my son.”

Ronaldinho’s son is also a skilled player according to various football clips, and the youngster will want to follow in the footsteps of his father in order to make a name for himself amongst the Sportify Camp Nou faithful.

It is yet to be seen whether the player will train with the first team when he eventually finally joins Barcelona or whether the player will have to start by playing for the Barcelona B team in order for him to understand the club’s culture and style of play.

