Romeo Lavia video call Eden Hazard after signing for Chelsea Football Club

Few moments ago, 19 years Old Belgium Midfielder, Romeo La joined Premier League Giant, Chelsea Football Club from Southampton for a fee reported to be around 60 million euros.

The Blues made the announcement on their Official Social Media handle today being Friday the 18th day of August, 2023 and it stirred massive club and football fans across the globe.

Few moments after Romeo La joined Chelsea, he decided to video call his fellow country man, Eden Hazard who is a Legend at the club to inform him about the move and it was absolutely amazing. Click on the link below to watch the video.

In the above video, Eden Hazard asked La if he’s a Blue now after he saw him putting on the Chelsea kit and the 19 years stated that he’s now a Blue that’s he’s getting to know Hazard’s old place.

Eden Hazard also asked him if he had been to Cobham, the club’s training ground and La revealed that he haven’t been to the place yet, it was quite a beautiful moment seeing the two football stars discussing on the phone.

Romeo La is considered as one of the finest defensive midfielder in the English Premier League, known for his pace, brilliant dribbling skills, strength and defensive prowess. He have been on top of his game for the past couple of seasons and he will definitely be a great signing for Chelsea Football Club. Below are screenshots of some of the reactions from football fans across the globe.

