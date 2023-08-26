Romeo Lavia Spotted With Reece James, John Terry And Chelsea Owner Todd Boehly Last Night.

During the game between Chelsea and Luton Town last night at Stamford Bridge, new Chelsea signing Romeo La was spotted alongside Chelsea captain Reece James, legend John Terry and also the club owner.

See the photos of the above mentioned all together last night at the Bridge below.

Just as you can see in the above photos, Romeo La, Reece James, John Terry and club owner Todd Boehly appeared to be having a good time at the Bridge as Chelsea played newly promoted Luton Town.

The game last night However, ended 3-0 In favour of The Blues as goals from Raheem Sterling and new signing Nickolas Jackson ensures that Chelsea walks away with their first win of the new Premier League season.

