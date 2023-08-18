Romeo Lavia Reveals The Role He Plays In The Field Of Play.

Romeo La has completed a move from Southampton to Chelsea for a fee around £58 Million, and after putting own to paper he has also revealed the role he plays in the field of play as well.

According to Romeo La from a video which went viral moments ago on social media, he has said that his main job in the field of play is to protect his backline.

In his (Romeo La) words he said; “My job is to protect my back line and make the job easier for the guys in front of me.” You can also see the screenshot from the video below.

Tbe signing of Romeo La is coming few days after the Blues announced the Signing of Moises Caicedo from Brighton, and it is such a great one by the Blues.

