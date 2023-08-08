Romelu Lukaku or Dusan Vlahovic: who should be Chelsea’s main striker?

As the Premier League season draws closer, Chelsea finds itself in a dilemma that many clubs would envy: having to choose between two quality strikers for their main striking role. According to reports, Chelsea have offered €40 million plus Romelu Lukaku to Juventus for Dusan Vlahovic.

The Blues are faced with the decision of entrusting either Romelu Lukaku or signing Dusan Vlahovic with the responsibility of leading the line. Both players offer unique qualities and potential contributions to the team, making this choice a matter of tactical strategy and football philosophy.

Photo credit: goal

Romelu Lukaku:

Romelu Lukaku’s return to Chelsea has been met with immense anticipation. The Belgian striker brings a wealth of Premier League experience, having honed his skills at the club before embarking on successful spells with Everton, Manchester United, and Inter Milan. Lukaku is a proven goal-scorer, known for his physicality, clinical finishing, and ability to hold up the ball.

Lukaku’s familiarity with the Premier League could provide Chelsea with an immediate impact. His aerial prowess and hold-up play can complement the attacking talents of players like Raheem Sterling, Mykhaylo Mudryk, and Christopher Nkunku. Lukaku’s experience could also serve as a guiding force for younger players, providing leadership both on and off the pitch.

Photo credit: Skysport

Dusan Vlahovic:

Dusan Vlahovic represents the new generation of strikers who combine technical finesse with goal-scoring instinct. The Serbian international had a breakthrough season with Fiorentina, impressing with his ability to find the net consistently. At just 22 years old, Vlahovic possesses the potential to develop into one of Europe’s deadliest strikers.

Vlahovic’s mobility and agility could add a different dimension to Chelsea’s attack. His ability to create scoring opportunities for himself and his teammates makes him a versatile and unpredictable threat. While he may lack Lukaku’s Premier League experience, Vlahovic’s hunger and enthusiasm could invigorate the team’s forward line.

The Tactical Conundrum

The choice between Lukaku and Vlahovic boils down to tactical considerations. If Chelsea seeks a more physical and direct presence up front, Lukaku is the natural choice. His ability to provide an outlet for long balls, hold off defenders, and finish from close range can be particularly effective against stubborn defences.

On the other hand, if Chelsea aims to maintain a fluid attacking style involving quick passes, movement, and intricate play, Vlahovic’s agility and technical skills might fit the bill. His ability to create spaces for himself and link up with midfielders could unlock defences that rely on compactness.

Imjohn (

)