“Romelu Lukaku has to come back on July 12 or 13 to be part of the squad” – Pochettino speaks

Current Chelsea manager, Mauricio Pochettino made a statement about Romelu Lukaku’s future in the club.

He said that Romelu Lukaku has to come back on July 12 or July 13 to be part of the squad to start preseason.

He further said that he expects every player that arrives to come to his office and say hello, which he expects Romelu Lukaku to do if he is still a Chelsea player.

Romelu Lukaku wants to be part of Inter Milan next season but no offer has currently been made by Inter Milan on his behalf.

The Belgian international is a big player in Inter Milan but he has been in a loan spell since last season and he is expected to be back in Chelsea by July 12 or July 13.

Mauricio Pochettino is a very intelligent manager who managed to reach the champions league final with Tottenham Hotspur.

Chelsea really needs a coach that will take the club to the top and they believe Mauricio Pochettino is a perfect coach for that.

