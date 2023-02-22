Romelu Lukaku Comes From Bench To Net A Decisive Winning Goal For Inter Milan In UCL 1-0 Victory

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Belgian international and former Manchester United forward maestro, Romelu Lukaku was spectacular tonight for Italian Serie A giant Inter Milan in the first leg of the ongoing UEFA Champions League round of 16 ties at home against FC Porto at the Stadio Giuseppe Meazza in San Siro.

The 29 year old football icon started the game from the bench due to tactical reason before he was introduced in the 58th minute for Edin Dzeko after which he emerged as the hero and saviour of the night by netting the winning goal, which gave his side an edge going into return leg to be played away from home at the Estadio do Dragao.

Romelu Lukaku after his introduction posed to be a big threat in the opposition box with his impactful minutes spent on the pitch of play where he scored a goal from a rebound after his headed ball hit the woodwork.

The first half of the game hanged on the balance with nothing separating the two sides going into the half time break which ended goalless draw, before Romelu Lukaku got the score sheet opened in the 86th minute of the second half to make it one nil which was also the final scoreline at full time.

Romelu Lukaku with his top notch delivery in the thrilling and keenly contested encounter will be optimistic to maintain the momentum for his team in their next game as they continue their pursuit in the competition.

Photo Credit: Twitter

