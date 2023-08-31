ROM vs ACM: Match Preview And Kickoff Time

Jose Mourinho will be back on the sidelines for Roma’s Serie A match against AC Milan on Friday night.

Milan’s perfect start has them as favourites on their journey to the Italian capital in one of the highlight matchups in a stacked weekend of Serie A action.

Mourinho is already under fire for Roma’s dismal start in his absence, since he has been serving a touchline ban for violations last season.

The Roma manager will be hoping that the loan signing of Romelu Lukaku from Chelsea will improve their fortunes, especially with Tammy Abraham out for the foreseeable future with a major knee injury.

Andrea Belotti, despite scoring two goals on the first day, has never been Mourinho’s favourite; thus, Lukaku will reunite with the manager who brought him to Manchester United in 2017.

Roma has not failed to win any of their opening three league games since the 2011–12 season, and avoiding that feat will be difficult.

This is due to AC Milan’s excellent start, which has them at the top of the league with a perfect record and the best goal difference.

French duo Mike Maignan and Olivier Giroud contributed at each end of the pitch as Stefano Pioli’s team won 2-0 in Bologna to begin the season.

New signing Christian Pulisic also scored on his debut, and he added another in last weekend’s 4-1 thumping of Torino.

The American international became only the fifth player in Milan history to score in his first two league outings.

Milan, Napoli, Verona, and Inter are the four teams with the most points, but given the manner of their victories, the Rossoneri have looked the most impressive.

KICKOFF TIME: Roma versus AC Milan match will go down on Friday at 7:45PM Nigerian time.

