ROM 2-0 EMP: Mourinho Deserves Massive Credit For Reviving The Career Of Paulo Dybala

Following a difficult week which saw a furious Jose Mourinho storm down the tunnel before half-time in Roma’s humiliating Coppa Italia exit to Cremonese, the Rome club have bounced back to winning ways in the Serie A with a comprehensive win over Empoli at the Stadio Olimpico this Saturday.

The Giolorossi ended Empoli’s impressive unbeaten run with two quick fire goals before the opening 10 minutes.

Roger Ibanez opened the scoring in the after just 2 minutes and Tammy Abraham made it to 2-0 four minutes later. This victory sees Roma climb up to 3rd position in the Seria top flight as the dream for a return to the Champions league gradually becomes a reality.

One player who seems to be leading Roma’s charge for a return to the most prestigious European football competition is the rejuvenated Paulo Dybala.

When Dybala left Juventus as a free agent at the end of last season, many people had declared him ‘finished’ and said he was never going to be back to be the sensational player that stunned the whole of Europe during his prime years.

Mourinho convinced him to join AS Roma and his decision to do so has turned out to be a masterstroke.

The two goals Roma scored today were both assisted by the Argentinian playmaker. This takes his tally for the season to 13 goals contribution in 14 Seria A starts for Mourinho’s team.

Today, he is undoubtedly Roma’s best player and one of the best performers in all of Italy this season.

All of this is down to Mourinho’s brilliance and special coaching. He did the same thing with Tammy Abraham last season when he convinced the Chelsea academy graduate to leave England and join him in the sunny city of Rome.

Now he is doing the same thing with Paulo Dybala and he deserves massive respect for this. This is one of the reasons why many football fans in the world consider Mourinho as one of the greatest managers the game has ever seen and rate him ahead of very successful managers like Pep Guardiola.

