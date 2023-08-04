Role Of Defensive Midfielders In Football

The evolution of football has paved the way for the emergence of two types of defensive midfielders: the versatile all-around midfielder and the specialized ball-retrieving midfielder according to 90min. The specific role each player assumes is determined by the tactical arrangements of their respective teams.

Defensive midfielders are often the unsung heroes of any successful soccer team. They play a crucial role in the game acting as a protective shield for the defense while also initiating attacks from deeper positions. Positioned just in front of the backline, defensive midfielders are responsible for halting or dismantling the opposition’s offensive maneuvers. Possessing qualities such as exceptional tackling abilities, astute game intelligence, and a keen sense of positioning are fundamental prerequisites for players in this position.

Furthermore, defensive midfielders play a crucial role in initiating attacks. Apart from disrupting the opponent’s play, they contribute to shifting the momentum in their team’s favor by accurately distributing the ball to their more advanced teammates. Holding midfielders are responsible for setting the game’s pace dominating the midfield battle and gaining an upper hand for their team in the center of the field.

The exorbitant transfer fees paid for players like Aurelien Tchouameni and Declan Rice highlight the growing significance of defensive midfielders in today’s game. In a staggering €116 million move, Rice made the switch from West Ham to Arsenal during the summer transfer window. This serves as solid evidence of the increasing value and demand for players in this specialized position.

