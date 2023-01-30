Robert Lewandowski’s Market Value From 2008 To 2023

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Robert Lewandowski has established himself as one of the best strikers in the world. He has remained highly consistent in performance since joining Barcelona from Bayern Munich. The 34 year old is currently the highest goalscorer in the Laliga and he’s expected to win the Laliga Golden Boot in his first season at the club.

Lewandowski began his professional career at Znicz Pruszkow and had a market value of €100k during his time at the club. He then signed for Lech Poznan and was valued at €5 million.

Robert Lewandowski later joined Borussia Dortmund where he established himself as one of the best strikers in the world at the club. He netted 103 goals and provided 42 assists in 187 appearances for the club across all competitions before joining Bayern Munich.

Lewandowski had a market value of €50 million during his time at Dortmund and was valued at €90 million at Bayern Munich.

He was highly impressive in performance during his time at Bayern Munich. He netted 344 goals and provided 72 assists in 375 appearances for the club.

Lewandowski also win nine Bundesliga titles, four DFB Cup titles, six DFL Super Cup titles, 1 UEFA Super Cup title and 1 Champions League title at Bayern Munich. The 34 year old is currently valued at €45 million at Barcelona.

