RMD VS ATH: How Real Madrid Could Lineup With Bellingham, Vinicuis, Valverde And Rodrygo

Real Madrid vs Athletic Bilbao

Real Madrid wants to have a great beginning to their 2023-24 La Liga season as they travel to San Mames to play against Athletic Bilbao on Saturday evening.

Last season, Real Madrid finished second on the table, 10 points behind the champions Barcelona. Athletic Bilbao, on the other hand, finished eighth, two points behind Osasuna who claimed the seventh spot in the race for European qualification.

Real Madrid is strongly connected to Kylian Mbappe, and there is a chance that the French player will transfer from Paris Saint-Germain to Bernabeu before the summer transfer window closes. This would be a significant and impactful signing for the team.

So far, Real Madrid has made four new signings in this transfer market. They have secured permanent deals with Jude Bellingham, Arda Guler, and Fran Garcia, while Joselu has joined on loan from Espanyol for the upcoming season. Additionally, Brahim Diaz has returned to the club after a loan period at AC Milan.

Real Madrid couldn’t secure victory in La Liga and the Champions League last season, but they did succeed in winning the Copa del Rey. It will be intriguing to see how the team performs this season without Karim Benzema, who surprisingly left the club to join Saudi Arabia.

In the previous season, Real Madrid finished 10 points behind Barcelona in La Liga. They understand the importance of starting strong, especially with the title race against their Clasico rivals looming once again.

Under Carlo Ancelotti’s management, the team has been experimenting with a new formation during pre-season. They have played only four friendly matches, with wins against AC Milan and Manchester United, but losses against Barcelona and Juventus.

Real Madrid will be without four players for the upcoming match. New signing Guler will be absent due to a knee problem, while Ferland Mendy and Dani Ceballos are both dealing with muscular and hamstring issues respectively.

Additionally, it was confirmed that the team’s first-choice goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois will undergo surgery for an ACL injury. As a result, Andriy Lunin will be in goal for the match.

Carlo Ancelotti has been utilizing a midfield diamond formation during pre-season, and it is expected that this will be the case for the upcoming match as well. Jude Bellingham, who is making his debut, is likely to play as the most advanced midfielder.

On Saturday, Vinicius Junior and Rodrygo are likely to be the two forwards for the team. In midfield, Aurelien Tchouameni is expected to play alongside Federico Valverde and Eduardo Camavinga, while Luka Modric and Toni Kroos may start the game on the bench.

Another important choice for Ancelotti is deciding who will play at left-back. It could be the new signing Garcia, or David Alaba might take on that role to allow Antonio Rudiger to play in the central defense.

