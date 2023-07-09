SPORT

RMD vs ACM: Match Preview, Date, And Kickoff Time Ahead Of The Club-Friendly Game

Real Madrid will begin their preparation for the 2023-24 Spanish LaLiga season with a club-friendly game against the Italian Serie A side AC Milan later this month.

Los Blancos will be going into the warm-up game after their 1-1 draw with Athletic Bilbao in their last game of the 2022-23 Spanish LaLiga season, and they will be looking for a victory over AC Milan to begin their 2023 pre-season campaign on a remarkable note.

AC Milan, on the other hand, will be going into the game for the first time since their convincing 3-1 win over Hellas Verona in their last game of the 2022-23 Italian Serie A season, and they will be looking for another victory over the Spanish LaLiga giants in a bid to start their pre-season campaign on a remarkable note.

Match Date and Kickoff Time:

Real Madrid and AC Milan will square off against each other in a pre-season club friendly on Sunday, July 23, at Rose Bowl Stadium in Pasadena, California, USA. And the game is expected to commence at exactly 3 AM (Nigerian Time).

