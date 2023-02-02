SPORT

RMD 2-0 VAL: Best Players In Real Madrid’s Victory Over Valencia

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 1 hour ago
0 339 1 minute read

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Real Madrid are back to winning ways in the Spanish La Liga after their goalless draw against Real Sociedad over the weekend. The defending champions claimed all three points as they defeated Valencia 2-0 at the Santiago Bernabeu on Thursday evening.

Image

Real Madrid scored a goal in the first half through Antonio Rudiger but was ruled out by VAR but two quick goals from Marco Asensio and Vinicius Junior in the second half gave the Los Blancos the deserved win over Los Che.

Image

Here are the three best players in Real Madrid’s victory over Valencia.

1 Eduardo Camavinga

The French midfielder has been played out of position for the third time in a row and didn’t disappoint. He played as a left fullback and was one of the best players on the pitch.

Image

2 Vinicius Junior

The Brazil international had another outstanding performance in the Real Madrid jersey tonight. He capped off a wonderful night with a goal for himself and was a constant threat to Valencia’s defenders.

Image

3 Dani Ceballos

The Spanish midfielder was arguably the best player in tonight’s game. He was controlling the play from the midfielder and totalled over 100 accurate passes in the game.

Image

SportingAbimbola (
)

Video Clip available here

View Video Clip

Tags
Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 1 hour ago
0 339 1 minute read
Photo of Joner

Joner

Related Articles

Transfer News: Done Deals, Ziyech Offered Way Out Of Chelsea, ﻿Madrid Continue To Push For Bellingham

26 mins ago

Transfer News: Done Deals, EPL Side Signs Ayew, Ex-Madrid Star Retires From International Football

43 mins ago

How Chelsea could lineup against Fulham with their new signings

51 mins ago

Real Madrid’s Next Four Matches In All Competition Including A Tough Game Against Mallorca.

58 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button