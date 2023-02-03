RMD 2-0 VAL: Best players as Vinicius Jr nets 50th goal in his 200th appearance for Real Madrid

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Real Madrid football club returned to the winning way on Thursday night, as they defeated Valencia football club 2-0 at Estadio Santiago Bernabeu to close the gap between them and Spanish Laliga Santander table toper Barcelona football club.

Carlo Ancelotti led team played out a goalless draw against Real Sociedad football club in their last game, but they were able to defeat Valencia football club convincingly on Thursday night.

Both teams head coaches started their best players in the game, but Real Madrid football club eventually secured the maximum three points.

The two teams tried so hard to score in the first half of the game, but all their efforts were not successful, as the first half ended goalless.

Marco Asensio broke the deadlock for Real Madrid football club in the 52nd minute an assist from Karim Benzema and Vinicius Junior doubled the lead in the 54th minute through another assist from Karim Benzema to end the match 2-0.

Some players were exceptional in the game and their excellent performances helped Real Madrid football club to secure a vital victory.

Here are the three best players in Real Madrid football club’s remarkable 2-0 victory over Valencia football club at Estadio Santiago Bernabeu;

Vinicius Junior

The Brazilian star made his 200th appearance for Real Madrid football club against Valencia football club, and he was able to mark his excellent performance with a fine goal. The goal against Valencia football club has now marked Vinicius Junior’s 50th goal for Real Madrid football club in all competitions.

Karim Benzema

The former Olympique Lyon football club star was fantastic in Real Madrid’s attack and he was able to mark his excellent performance with two assists before he was subbed off in the second half due to injury.

Marco Asensio

The Spain national team star was given a starting role by coach Carlo Ancelotti, and he was able to impress in the game as he scored his team’s first goal of the game.

Photo credit: Twitter.

c.nananews (

)