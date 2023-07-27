RMD 2-0 MUN: 3 Best Players For Los Blancos In The Convincing Victory Over The Red Devils

Real Madrid continues with their preparation for the upcoming season with an impressive 2-0 win over Manchester United, who suffered their second straight pre-season defeat.

A first-half goal from Jude Bellingham and a last-gasp strike from Joselu sealed the victory for Los Blancos in the early hours of Thursday, as they recorded the second straight victory in the summer pre-season campaign.

Best players for Real Madrid vs Manchester United:

1. Jude Bellingham

A sharp and intelligent race through the middle of the park saw Jude Bellingham break through Manchester United’s midfield and backline without being tracked. That speed was established by Anthony Rudiger with a ball over the top and a deft chip from the Englishman saw him score his first Real Madrid goal in the early stages of the game.

2. Vinicius Junior

The Brazilian dropped into deeper positions to find the ball and turn and drive at a retreating Manchester United backline.

3. Aurelien Tchouamen

The Frenchman had confidence and was composed on the ball. Amassed several crunching tackles and was the balance in the midfield for Real Madrid.

Giddiwrite (

)