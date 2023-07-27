RMD 2-0 MUN: 3 Best Man United Players Despite Losing Against Madrid In Preseason

Manchester United was comfortably out muscled by Spanish LaLiga giants Real Madrid at the NGR Stadium, Houston, Texas. The game was a very interesting and entertaining one to watch, as both teams displayed their attacking power and ability to break the opposition press. Jude Bellingham was able to open the scoring for the Los Blancos just a few minutes into the game.

Despite United’s threat to score, Real Madrid doubled the lead a few minutes before the final whistle. Although each and every player in Erik Ten Hag’s squad did brilliantly, here are three outstanding Manchester United players despite losing

Bruno Fernandes.

Once again, the Portuguese midfield maestro demonstrated why he is regarded as one of the best playmakers in the game. Bruno Fernandes orchestrated United’s attacking movements, displaying his trademark passing range and creativity. Despite the loss, he provided incisive through balls deliveries that troubled the Real Madrid defense. His relentless work rate and leadership on the pitch were evident throughout the game.

Alejandro Garnacho.

The young Argentine forward showcased his immense potential yet again, causing problems for the Real Madrid defense with his electrifying pace. Gernacho’s ability to cut inside and unleash powerful shots put the opposition under constant pressure. Despite the final scoreline, he was a constant threat and came close to finding the back of the net on several occasions.

Andre Onana:

In his first game against his former club, the Cameroonian goalkepeer displayed composure and defensive excellence. throughout the game Onana showcased his reading of the game, making crucial saves and well-timed interceptions to make it hard for Real Madrid to press .His experience and communication skills were top notch, providing a sense of assurance at the back despite the goals conceded.

moshemosheifeanyi (

)