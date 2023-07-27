RMD 2-0 MNU: Three Worst Players In Man Utd’s Loss To Real Madrid

Manchester United failed to get back to winning ways as they lost yet another pre-season game in USA. The Red Devils lost 2-0 against Spanish giants Real Madrid at the NGR Stadium on Thursday Morning.

Goals from Jude Bellingham and Joselu gave Real Madrid the deserved win over Manchester United.

Here are the three worst players in Manchester United’s game against Real Madrid.

1 Mason Mount

The former Chelsea star is still struggling to adapt to Manchester United style of play. The English International missed a big goalscoring opportunity for the Red Devils at some point in the game and also couldn’t actively impact their attacking play against Real Madrid.

2 Marcus Rashford

The English forward was isolated up front. One chance came his way in the first-half and it almost ended in an assist for Garnacho instead. In the second half he had one notable chance blocked after drifting to the left.

It seems in these kind of games, where United are planning to break on the counter with the Englishman, he is far more suited to playing from the left.

The English International was unarguably one of Manchester United’s worst players in this game as he offered very little to the team’s performance offensively against the Los Blancos.

3 Christian Eriksen

The former Tottenham and Ajax midfielder was quite poor in and out of possession after replacing Mainoo, who got injured earlier in the game. Some sloppy and wayward passes in promising areas.

