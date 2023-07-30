RMD 0-3 BAR: Three Best Players For Real Madrid Despite Losing Against Barcelona In Preseason Game

The recent preseason El Clásico between Barcelona and Real Madrid ended with a 3-0 victory for Barça, but it was not without its standout performers from the losing side. Despite the defeat, three players from Real Madrid showcased their talents and left a positive impact on the match.

Daniel Carvajal:

The Spanish right-back, Daniel Carvajal, demonstrated his defensive prowess and attacking contributions during the game. Despite the intense pressure from Barcelona’s attack, Carvajal held his own and made crucial defensive interventions. Moreover, he showed his versatility by contributing to Madrid’s attacking plays, providing width down the right flank, and creating opportunities for his teammates.

Aurélien Tchouaméni:

The young French midfielder, Aurélien Tchouaméni, displayed his talent in the midfield battle against Barcelona. He exhibited exceptional vision, passing accuracy, and the ability to control the tempo of the game. Tchouaméni’s long-range effort that struck the crossbar and the post highlighted his threat from distance. Despite the loss, his performance left a positive impression on the Real Madrid fans.

Jude Bellingham

The English midfielder, Jude Bellingham, put on an impressive display in the middle of the park for Real Madrid. He showcased his tenacity, work rate, and ability to win back possession, disrupting Barcelona’s attacks on numerous occasions. Additionally, Bellingham’s aerial threat was evident when he came close to scoring with a powerful header that hit the post.

Although Real Madrid faced a disappointing result in the preseason El Clásico, the performances of Daniel Carvajal, Aurélien Tchouaméni, and Jude Bellingham provided glimpses of their talent and potential contributions to the team in the upcoming season. As Los Blancos continue their preparations, these players could be key figures in their pursuit of success and redemption against their arch-rivals, Barcelona.

DeLight01 (

)