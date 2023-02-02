RMD 0 – 0 VAL: Real Madrid Players That Should Be Blamed For Not Scoring In The First Half

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

After Barcelona won their match yesterday against Real Betis, that made then to be ahead of Real Madrid with 8 points which not an easy feat, and Madrid players knew that they have to be at their best to be able to reduce the deficit to 5 points and that can only happen when they bring their A-game to the pitch and defeat Valencia.

However, most of the Real Madrid players played so badly that resulted in the lack of goals for them and below are the worst 3 among them.

Karim Benzema who is their captain and main striker looked rusty and missed many big opportunities and clear-cut chances which he should have converted to goals. He was also playing out of position in most parts of the match and had it been he converted his chances, he should have had nothing less than a hat trick of goals to his name before the end of first half.

Secondly, Marco Asensio should also be blamed as he was busy shooting at the moon instead of the goal post as he said not connect well with his foot and mind. He missed great scoring chances and should be cautioned before the start of the second half.

Vinicius Jr should also be blamed as he was just busy dribbling and running back and forth with the ball instead of releasing passes when he ought to, shoot the ball when to he ought to connect well with other attackers to make something out of nothing.

