RMA vs RSC: Match Preview, Analysis And Kickoff Time

Real Sociedad will be hoping to close the gap on their opponents Real Madrid when the two meet in the weekend game in La Liga on Sunday at the Estadio Santiago Bernabeu. The visitors are in third place with 38 points in 18 games, three points behind Real Madrid despite having played one more match.

Real Sociedad extended their unbeaten streak to seven games, with six wins and one draw, after defeating Rayo Vallecano in their most recent match.

Real Madrid defeated Athletic Bilbao in their most recent match to maintain a three-point lead over league leaders Barcelona, who have 41 points in 17 games. Real Madrid’s recent La Liga record has been disappointing, with the club winning three, drawing one, and losing two of their last six games.

Los Blancos, on the other hand, have been flawless at home this season, with five wins and two draws at Estadio Santiago Bernabeu. Their unbeaten streak dates back to April 2022, for a total of 11 games without a loss. In recent years, the hosts have been the superior team in this match, avoiding defeat in the last six meetings.

KICKOFF TIME: Real Madrid versus Real Sociedad match will go down today at 9PM Nigerian time.

