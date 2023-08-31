RMA vs GET: Match Preview And Kickoff Time

Real Madrid will look to make it four victories in four games in the 2023–24 La Liga season when they host Getafe at the freshly reconstructed Bernabeu on Saturday.

This season, Los Blancos have beaten Athletic Bilbao, Almeria, and Celta Vigo to top the table with nine points, while Getafe sits 11th with four points from their first three matches.

Real Madrid’s first three La Liga matches in 2023–24 were played away from home due to ongoing renovations at the Bernabeu, but the stadium is now ready to host games again.

Los Blancos started the season with a 2-0 victory against Athletic Bilbao before winning 3-1 at Almeria. Carlo Ancelotti’s side then made it three wins in a row with a 1-0 victory at Celta on Friday night.

This season, Jude Bellingham has been the star of the show, scoring four goals in his first three outings for the club, although the Spanish giants have been plagued by injuries to key players early in the season.

Getafe started the season with a 0-0 draw against Barcelona, but they were defeated 3-0 away at Girona in their second match of the season.

Last time out, the Deep Blue Ones defeated Alaves 1-0 on Monday evening, with Borja Mayoral’s late penalty proving to be the difference between the two sides.

Getafe is 11th in the table with four points after a strong start, and they have a recent win over Real Madrid on their name, a 1-0 success at home in January 2022.

Bordalas’ side has been active in the transfer market this summer, making seven acquisitions while also losing three key players: Jaime Seoane, Sergi Altimira, and Munir El Haddadi.

Getafe’s success this season will not be determined by their results against the big sides, especially away from home, but they will be aiming to capitalise on Real Madrid’s injury issue this weekend, as Ancelotti’s side will be missing three of their most important players.

KICKOFF TIME: Real Madrid versus Getafe match will go down on Saturday at 3:15PM Nigerian time.

GCGentleOfficial (

)