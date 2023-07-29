RMA vs FCB: Match Prediction, Preview & Kickoff Time

Barcelona and Real Madrid will play a friendly El Clasico in Texas on Saturday. As part of a pre-season tour, the two titans have brought their rivalry to America.

Xavi’s pre-season training has been hampered by illness, whereas Jude Bellingham has already scored for his new team.

El Clasico is one of the most important matches in football, and while it is billed as a friendly, it is expected to be a fierce battle.

Carlo Ancelotti may try to rotate his team after beating Manchester United, with Joselu, Toni Kroos, Eder Militao, Ferland Mendy, and Federico Valverde all in contention. Arda Guler might possibly make his debut for Madrid.

Inigo Martinez is Barcelona’s sole injury doubt, and Jules Kounde could start as Xavi tries to get his men back in shape.

Barcelona will try to return to winning ways after losing to Arsenal 5-3 in their last outing. It was their first preseason friendly this summer after their match against Juventus was cancelled because of a virus that plagued their squad.

Real Madrid, meanwhile, will look to continue their winning run in the preseason, having overcome the likes of AC Milan and Manchester United.

KICKOFF TIME: Real Madrid versus Barcelona match will go down today at 10PM Nigerian time.

GCGentleOfficial (

)