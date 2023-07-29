SPORT

RMA vs FCB: Match Prediction, Preview & Kickoff Time

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 10 hours ago
0 323 1 minute read

Barcelona and Real Madrid will play a friendly El Clasico in Texas on Saturday. As part of a pre-season tour, the two titans have brought their rivalry to America.

Xavi’s pre-season training has been hampered by illness, whereas Jude Bellingham has already scored for his new team.

El Clasico is one of the most important matches in football, and while it is billed as a friendly, it is expected to be a fierce battle.

Carlo Ancelotti may try to rotate his team after beating Manchester United, with Joselu, Toni Kroos, Eder Militao, Ferland Mendy, and Federico Valverde all in contention. Arda Guler might possibly make his debut for Madrid.

Inigo Martinez is Barcelona’s sole injury doubt, and Jules Kounde could start as Xavi tries to get his men back in shape.

Barcelona will try to return to winning ways after losing to Arsenal 5-3 in their last outing. It was their first preseason friendly this summer after their match against Juventus was cancelled because of a virus that plagued their squad. 

Real Madrid, meanwhile, will look to continue their winning run in the preseason, having overcome the likes of AC Milan and Manchester United.

KICKOFF TIME: Real Madrid versus Barcelona match will go down today at 10PM Nigerian time.

GCGentleOfficial (
)

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 10 hours ago
0 323 1 minute read
Photo of Joner

Joner

Related Articles

Reasons Why Hojlund could have a Weghorst’s career at Man United

2 hours ago

Two Ways Real Madrid Could Line Up With Mbappe Next Season If They Sign Him This Summer

2 hours ago

List of Players who failed to achieve their potential due to pressure of comparison

3 hours ago

Checkout What Fans are saying about the Erling Haaland and Rasmus Hojlund comparison

3 hours ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button