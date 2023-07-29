RMA VS FCB: Match Prediction, Preview And Kickoff Time

On Saturday, Barcelona and Real Madrid play an El Clasico friendly in Texas. The two giants brought their rivalry to the United States as part of their pre-season tour.

Xavi’s pre-season was hampered by illness and Jude Bellingham scored for his new side.

El Clasico is one of the most important football matches and is played as a friendly match, but fierce competition is expected.

Carlo Ancelotti looks set to change his squad with Joselu, Toni Kroos, Eder Militao, Ferland Mendy, and Federico Valverde after the win against Manchester United. Arda Guler could debut in Madrid.

Inigo Martinez is Barcelona’s only injury suspect and Jules Kounde could start Xavi to rebuild his men.

Barcelona will be looking to find a way to win after losing 5-3 in their last match against Arsenal. It was their first pre-season friendly this summer after their game against Juventus was called off due to a virus.

Meanwhile, Real Madrid are set to continue their pre-season winning streak with wins against AC Milan and Manchester United.

Start time: Real Madrid – Barcelona match today at 22:00 Nigeria time.

