RMA vs ELCHE: Real Madrid’s Strongest XI Featuring Benzema And Vinicius Jr That Could Face Elche.

The Madrid based club will be in action on Wednesday evening when they face Elche in a crunch encounter between both clubs.

The recent performances of Real Madrid shows why they may get an home victory over Elche.

In their last six matches in all competitions, The Spanish giants Real Madrid recorded four wins and two draws. The Los Blancos have scored twelve goals while they also conceded six goals to their opponent.

In the last meeting between both clubs, The Madrid based club got a comfortable 3 – 0 win over Elche at Estadio Manuel Martínez Valero.

The Italian and Real Madrid gaffer Carlo Ancelotti would be hoping to emerge victorious in order to solidify their 2nd position on the league standings.

The Real Madrid tactician Carlo Ancelotti is also expected to name a strong line up for their crucial league encounter against Mallorca.

Goalkeeper;

The Ukranian and Real Madrid goalkeeper Andriy Lunin is set to retain his place between the sticks when they face Elche.

Center Backs;

The duo of Antonio Rudiger and Eder Militao are set to be named in the center-back position.

Full backs;

The Austrian defender David Alaba is expected to operate in the left-back position while Dani Carvajal is set to start as right-back.

Midfielders;

The Real Madrid superstars which include Aurélien Tchouaméni, Luka Modric and Toni Kroos are expected to operate as central midfielders for their home encounter against Elche.

Wingers;

The Real Madrid tactician is set to retain the duo of Vinicius Junior and Federico Valverde in the wings-position.

Attacker;

The France striker Karim Benzema is expected to lead the line when they face Elche.

Let’s take a look at some possible lineups that could defeat Elche;

