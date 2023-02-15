RMA vs ELCHE: 4 Key players that may miss Real Madrid’s crucial encounter against Elche.

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The Spanish La Liga is set to resume again and the teams in the competition are set to feature in the midweek games. The midweek games is set to kickoff across various stadiums in England.

The Madrid based club would be hoping to get a comfortable victory when they face Elche at Estadio Santiago Bernabeu.

The Italian and Real Madrid head coach Carlo Ancelotti would be without some key players for their home encounter against Elche.

Let’s take a look at four players that could miss their crucial match against Elche;

1. AURÉLIEN TCHOUAMENI: The France and Real Madrid midfielder Aurélien Tchouameni may miss their home match against Elche due to a minor injury he suffered during their 5 -3 win over Al-Hilal.

2. EDER MILITAO: The Brazilian and Real Madrid center-back Eder Militao didn’t feature in their recent match.

The Real Madrid defender may miss their crucial league match at Estadio Santiago Bernabeu.

3. VINICIUS JUNIOR: The Brazilian and Real Madrid winger Vinicius Junior suffered a minor injury during their recent match.

The Real Madrid winger may miss their crunch league encounter against Elche.

4. EDEN HAZARD: The Belgian and Real Madrid attacker Eden Hazard didn’t play any part in their massive win over Al-Hilal.

The Real Madrid winger is once again expected to miss their league encounter against Elche.

