RMA vs CEL: Match Prediction, Preview And Kickoff Time

Real Madrid will look to make it three victories in three games in the new La Liga season when they travel to Celta Vigo on Friday night.

Los Blancos are now at the top of the table with six points after beating Athletic Bilbao and Almeria this season, while Celta are 16th with just one point from their opening two games.

Celta began the league season with a 2-0 loss at home to Osasuna on August 13, and they came dangerously close to losing for the second time in a row last weekend against Real Sociedad.

Indeed, Ander Barrenetxea scored in the 22nd minute to put the hosts ahead, and it remained 1-0 until the fourth minute of added time at the end of the 90, when Oscar Mingueza equalised.

The result earned new head coach Rafael Benitez his first point in charge, and the 63-year-old will now manage against the team he managed from June 2015 to January 2016.

Meanwhile, Real Madrid leads the table after two games, having won 2-0 over Athletic Bilbao on August 12 before defeating Almeria 3-1 last weekend.

Jude Bellingham has been the show’s breakout hero thus far, scoring three goals in his first two outings and looking quite at home on the famous strip.

Real Madrid’s first home game of the season will be against Getafe on September 2, so a win over Celta on Friday evening would be even more stunning.

Los Blancos are attempting to reclaim La Liga after losing to Barcelona last season, and it will be interesting to watch what the squad can accomplish in this new 4-3-1-2 configuration, with Bellingham operating as the advanced midfielder behind Vinicius Junior and Rodrygo.

KICKOFF TIME: Real Madrid versus Celta Vigo match will go down on Friday at 8:30PM Nigerian time.

