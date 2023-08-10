RMA vs ATH: Match Preview, And Kickoff Time

Real Madrid travel to San Mames on Saturday night to face Athletic Bilbao for the perfect start to the 2023-24 La Liga season.

Los Blancos are second, 10 points behind last season’s champions Barcelona, ​​while Athletic are eighth and seventh, two points behind Osasuna in the European qualifiers.

Athletic have finished 8th in La Liga in 3 of the last 5 seasons. They are 2 points behind Osasuna in 7th last season but 9 points behind Real Betis in 6th and have a lot of work to do if they are to qualify for the 2024-25 season.

The club’s Basque transfer policy makes it very difficult to strengthen the squad in each transfer window, but they have signed two players this summer: Inigo Ruiz de Galarreta from Mallorca and Javier Marton from Real Sociedad B.

Inigo Martinez, who left for Barcelona on a free transfer, was a big loss but retained brothers Nico and Inaki Williams, who will be crucial to the team’s hopes of success in the 2023-24 season.

Athletic finished their pre-season preparations in a friendly against Manchester United in Dublin last weekend, recording a 1-1 draw.

Real Madrid are being heavily linked with a deal for Kylian Mbappe, which could be a potentially game-changing deal as the Frenchman joins Real Madrid from PSG before the end of the summer transfer window.

So far, four new signings have arrived in the current transfer window, as Jude Bellingham, Arda Guler, and Fran Garcia have signed permanent deals, while Joselu has been loaned out to Espanyol for next season. Brahim Diaz has also returned to the club after spending a loan spell at Milan.

Real Madrid finished second in La Liga last season but won the Copa del Rey and it will be interesting to see how the team fares this season without Karim Benzema, who unexpectedly moved to Saudi Arabia.

In the pre-season, Carlo Ancelotti’s team used a new formation. However, they played four friendlies, beating Milan and Manchester United before losing to Barcelona and Juventus.

Kick-off time: The match between Real Madrid and Athletic Bilbao takes place on Sunday at 20:30 Nigeria time.

Entertainment/Facts (

)