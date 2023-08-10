RMA vs ATH: Match Prediction, Preview And Kickoff Time

Real Madrid will be looking to make the perfect start to their 2023–24 La Liga season when they travel to San Mames on Saturday evening to face Athletic Bilbao.

Last season, Los Blancos finished second in the table, 10 points behind winners Barcelona, and Athletic finished eighth, two points behind seventh-placed Osasuna, in the race for European qualification.

Athletic have now finished eighth in La Liga in three of the last five seasons; they were two points behind Osasuna in seventh last season but nine behind sixth-placed Real Betis, and the squad has a lot of work to do to qualify for the 2024–25 season.

The club’s Basque-only transfer policy makes it extremely tough to strengthen their team throughout each transfer window, but they have brought in two players this summer in the form of Inigo Ruiz de Galarreta from Mallorca and Javier Marton from Real Sociedad B.

Inigo Martinez was a huge loss, heading to Barcelona on a free transfer, but they were able to retain brothers Nico and Inaki Williams, who will be crucial to the team’s hopes of success during the 2023–24 season.

Athletic are coming off a 1-1 draw with Manchester United in Dublin last weekend, with the friendly capping out their preseason preparations.

Real Madrid are heavily associated with a deal for Kylian Mbappe, and it is likely that the Frenchman will join Real Madrid from Paris Saint-Germain before the end of the summer transfer window, which would be a game-changing signing.

At this point, there have been four incomings during the current transfer window, with Jude Bellingham, Arda Guler, and Fran Garcia signing permanent agreements, while Joselu has joined on loan from Espanyol for the upcoming season; Brahim Diaz has also returned to the club after a loan spell at AC Milan.

Real Madrid finished second in La Liga last season, but they did win the Copa del Rey, and it will be interesting to see how the squad does this season without Karim Benzema, who unexpectedly left the club to join Saudi Arabia.

During pre-season, Carlo Ancelotti’s team has used a new structure; however, they have only played four friendly matches, beating AC Milan and Manchester United before losing to Barcelona and Juventus.

KICKOFF TIME: Real Madrid versus Athletic Bilbao match will go down on Sunday at 8:30PM Nigerian time.

