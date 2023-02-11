RMA vs ALH: Facts, Possible Lineup, The Referee, And All You Need To Know About The Match

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Real Madrid will face Al Hilal Saudi in the final game of the 2022–23 Club World Cup tournament, with both teams hoping to lift the coveted trophy. This promises to be an exciting match, with both sides having a chance to showcase their skills and secure their place as the best club team in the world. Here’s a look at the possible lineups for both teams, the referee for the match, and the team that is likely to win the game.

Photo credit: AS USA

Real Madrid’s Possible Lineup:

Goalkeeper: Andriy Lunin

Thibaut Courtois will not be available for the clash, and Andriy Lunin will replace him.

Defenders: Antonio Rudiger, Eder Militao, Eduardo Camavinga, and Dani Carvajal

Eder Militao and Antonio Rudiger have formed a solid partnership at the heart of the Real Madrid defense, and they will be crucial in preventing Al-Hilal from scoring. Eduardo Camavinga and Dani Carvajal will occupy the full-back positions, providing support in attack and defense.

Midfielders: Toni Kroos, Federico Valverde, Dani Ceballos

Toni Kroos and Dani Ceballos will anchor the midfield, providing the platform for Real Madrid to build their attacks. Federico Valverde will be tasked with adding energy and drive to the midfield, breaking up opposition attacks, and starting counter-attacks.

Forwards: Vinicius Junior, Karim Benzema, Rodrygo Goes

Real Madrid’s front three will be led by Karim Benzema, who has been in excellent form this season. Vinicius Junior and Rodrygo Goes will provide pace and creativity on the flanks, looking to create chances for Benzema and get on the scoresheet themselves.

Referee: Anthony Taylor (England)

English referee Anthony Taylor has been chosen to oversee the final game of the Club World Cup tournament. Taylor is known for his consistency and fairness.

