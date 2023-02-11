RMA 5-3 AIH: Vinicius Junior receives two awards for inspiring Real Madrid to CWC title

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Real Madrid emerged from a goal-laden final with a record fifth Club World Cup title, overpowering Al-Hilal by a scoreline of 5-3.

Vinicius broke the deadlock with a curled attempt before Valverde’s lashed volley gave the Madrid based outfit a two-goal cushion.

As would be the case all night however, the Saudi Arabian outfit wouldn’t be denied, halved the deficit through Marega.

Benzema sparked the second half into life with a goal just nine minutes after the restart but again Ramon Diaz’s side would not go down lightly as Vietto again made it a contest.

Both Valverde and Vinicius would go on to score second goals – as would Vietto – but a gilt-edged miss by Marega 10 minutes from time was effectively the last chance they had to trouble Real Madrid.

It was a spirited effort by Al-Hilal but they are ultimately denied the opportunity to be the first club from outside of Europe and South America to win the tournament – with Los Blancos putting distance between themselves and the second most decorated club – Barcelona.

After the completion of the match, Brazil & Real Madrid winger, Vinicius Jnr was named the man of the match after his impressive performance against Al Hilal.

The tricky attacker netted to goals & provided one assist to fire Real Madrid to their fifth Club World Cup title & also received the Golden Ball Award.

