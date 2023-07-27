RMA 2:0 MNU: Three Standout Players For Real Madrid In Their Impressive Victory Today

Real Madrid played their second game in pre-season today when they faced off with Manchester United at the NGR Stadium in what was indeed an entertaining game of football. The Los Blancos carried on with their winning mentality in the preseason as they performed brilliantly to secure an impressive 2-0 victory over Manchester United thanks to goals from Joselu and Jude Bellingham.

Well, let’s take a look at the three players that stood out for Real Madrid in their impressive victory over Manchester United today.

1, Jude Bellingham.

The English International finally scored his first goal for Real Madrid in today’s match as he came out with an impressive performance against Man Utd. The 20-year-old contributed really well to helping Real Madrid defensively in the game and also impacted their offensive plays against the Red Devils.

2, Andriy Lunin.

Carlo Ancelotti trusted Andriy Lunin to be Real Madrid’s main goalkeeper for today’s match and he capitalized greatly on the opportunity by putting up an astonishing performance against Manchester United. The Ukrainian International made five solid saves in the encounter to prevent Manchester United from scoring a single goal against the Los Blancos.

3, Antonio Rudiger.

It was indeed an impressive performance from Antonio Rudiger in today’s match for Real Madrid against the Red Devils. The German International held Real Madrid’s defense line strongly in the game as he did enough to cool off any threat coming from Manchester United’s attackers. The 30-year-old was undoubtedly one of the best players for Real Madrid in the encounter.

