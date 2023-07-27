RMA 2:0 MNU: Things Learnt From Man Utd’s Disappointing Defeat to Real Madrid Today

A highly anticipated friendly encounter between Real Madrid and Manchester United finally went down today when both sides battled at the NGR Stadium on Thursday morning. Both sides performed really well in the encounter but Real Madrid had the day by defeating Manchester United 2-0 thanks to brilliant goals from Jude Bellingham and Joselu.

Well, in today’s article, I will be sharing three things learnt from Manchester United’s disappointing defeat to Real Madrid in this encounter. Let’s take a look.

1, Mason Mount Is Still Far From His Best.

There wasn’t much of an improvement in Mason’s performance for Manchester United today as he had an awful display against Real Madrid. The Former Chelsea Midfielder had almost no important contributions to Manchester United’s overall performance in the game as he flopped once again for the Red Devils. The 24-year-old is still yet to pick up form for Manchester United as he keeps coming up with the worst version of himself in every game he plays presently.

2, Manchester United Needs A Prolific Goalscorer.

Manchester United actually had a good performance in this game as they created lots of goalscoring opportunities there weren’t converted by their forwards. Marcus Rashford who was used in the striking position for Manchester United couldn’t convert the few goalscoring chances he came across in the game. The Red Devils presently have no problem with creating goalscoring chances in matches but they need a prolific goalscorer who will do a great job in converting these chances for them next season.

3, Jude Bellingham Will Fit Well Into Real Madrid’s Style Of Play.

Jude Bellingham played his second game for Real Madrid today and had an impressive performance against Man Utd. The English International scored his first goal for the club to be one of the team’s best players in the game. The 20-year-old will greatly fit into Real Madrid’s style of play next season since he has already adapted really well to life at the club.

