RMA 2-1 GAF: Three Real Madrid Players Who Didn’t Perform Well Despite Their Win Over Getafe

Jude Bellingham marked the grand opening of Real Madrid’s refurbished Santiago Bernabeu Stadium with a 95th-minute winner, snatching a 2-1 win against Getafe on Saturday afternoon. Getafe had battled valiantly, devising a specific plan to try and nullify Bellingham only to be undone at the death by Madrid’s new saviour. In the right place, at the right time once again, Bellingham tucked in his fifth goal in four games for Madrid just as his side threatened to drop points for the first time this season.

Here are the three Real Madrid players who didn’t perform well despite their win over Getafe

Fran Garcia

His blunder led to Getafe’s goal, and he never really seemed to recover.

Kepa Arrizabalaga

Could perhaps have recovered more effectively for the visitors’ goal. Made a couple of decent saves otherwise.

David Alaba

The Austrian was shakily solid for Los Blancos. He got the job done for large parts of the game to keep Getafe out but appeared clearly out of sync with his partner, Antonio Rudiger.

ASport (

)