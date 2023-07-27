RMA 2-0 MUN: How Antony’s pre-season struggles justifies why Man United still need Greenwood

Erik ten Hag’s men has now lost back-to-back pre-season games, sparking rumours that Manchester United are not ready and cannot knock Manchester City and Arsenal off their peak next season.

The United boss, fielded what is thought to be his best possible XI that consisted of £48m summer signing from Inter Milan, Andre Onana, who made his first full friendly debut for Manchester United in between the sticks.

Real Madrid took a controversial early lead through Jude Bellingham but Marcus Rashford came close to equalising for Manchester United before the halftime whistle but the La Liga giants eventually went on to add a second late goal in the second-half.

Now, with all that in mind and no further delays, we are going to quickly turn attentions to the main central message of this article.

Below is exactly why Antony’s pre-season struggles justifies why Manchester United still needs Mason Greenwood back.

Antony joined Manchester United in the summer of 2022 in a staggering transfer fee of £89m from Ajax but managed to score just eight goals for the Red Devils across all competition last term.

Against Real Madrid, the Brazilian was largely anonymous after his introduction in the second-half. He was selfish and consumed so much time in carrying the ball forward.

Forlan Mendy, dealt with Antony well and kept the Brazilian winger at bay before the friendly encounter between both European heavyweights in Real Madrid and Manchester United was brought to a close.

Antony is blessed with unique trickery and pace, capable of running any defender down, but the former Ajax star, was unable to combine both attributes and trouble Forlan Mendy. Which clearly justifies the fact that Manchester United still needs Mason Greenwood back.

Mason Greenwood is a complete definition of a consistent goal scorer, one that can transform Erik ten Hag’s Reds into credible title challengers next season.

Antony seems to get worst as the new season approaches and his pre-season miss against Arsenal justifies how badly the Brazilian needs to work on his finishing too.

Erik ten Hag and Manchester United strongly needs Mason Greenwood and that fact cannot be denied anymore.

