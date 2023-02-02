RMA 0 VS 0 VAL: Recap of the first half as Eder Militao sustains an injury

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Carlo Ancelotti and his men locked horns with Valencia in their next Spanish League game on match day 20 at the Santiago Bernabeu. The last time both teams met was in the Spanish Super Cup, the match ended in a 1-1 draw in regulation time and Real Madrid won on penalties.

The home side lined up in a 4-3-3 formation while Valencia started the game in a 4-4-2 formation.

The away side began the game strongly as they held on to possession of the ball. Real Madrid gradually got into the match as they pushed for the opening goal in the 4th minute but Marco Asensio could not find the back of the net. Ancelotti’s men continued to press forward but could not trouble Valencia’s defense.

The opening 10 minutes ended with Real Madrid as the better side in terms of ball possession and chances created. Valencia kept searching for their first attempt at a goal as they pushed forward in the 14th minute but Militao was there to clear the ball. The away side started to grow in confidence as they kept possession of the ball. Marco Asensio had his shot blocked in the 19th minute as Real Madrid won a corner.

The home side continued to dominate the game as Benzema found Asensio who missed a good chance to put his team ahead in the 25th minute. Vinicius had his effort saved in the 29th minute by Valencia’s goalkeeper. Voro’s men struggled to create any danger to Real Madrid’s defense. Nacho was shown a yellow card in the 33rd minute for a rough challenge on a Valencia player. Eder Militao sustains an injury in the 37th minute and is replaced by Carvajal.

The opening 45 minutes ended with both teams still searching for the first goal of the game.

