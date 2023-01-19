Riyadh ALL-Star 4-5 PSG: Ronaldo’s Debut Display Suggests What He’d Offer His New Club

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

PSG’s friendly game against Riyadh’s ALL-Star team started with a lot of intensity. Note that PSG took the lead through Lionel Messi before the home team equalized through Ronaldo. Well, goals from Marquinhos and Ronaldo ensured that the first half ended 2-2. In the second half, the game eventually ended 4-5 in PSG’s favor.

Photo: Riyadh ALL-Star VS PSG || Twitter

However, fans have been talking about the intensity of the friendly game, PSG’s red card, Neymar’s missed penalty, and PSG’s poor defending, but this article will focus on why Ronaldo’s debut display suggests what he’d offer his new team Al-Nassr. Take a look!

Photo: Saudi Al-Star VS PSG || Twitter

1. Ronaldo’s Display Suggests That He Would Offer Al-Nassr Goals.

Photo: Riyadh ALL-Star VS PSG || Twitter

Against PSG, Cristiano Ronaldo had a very great debut in Saudi Arabia. The Portuguese national team captain was very active till he was replaced, but it was his first-half brace that helped in motivating his teammates. The former Manchester United and Real Madrid forward were in the right place at the right, and his overall display on his debut explains that Ronaldo would always be dangerous in the final third. Hence, his brace against PSG suggests that Ronaldo would score a lot of goals for Saudi Arabia’s Al-Nassr.

Photo: Riyadh ALL-Star VS PSG || Twitter

KUNOYnews (

)