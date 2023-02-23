This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Algeria national team captain Riyad Mahrez has become the 5th African player in history to score 20 goals in the UEFA Champions League, after netting a stunning goal for Manchester City football club in their hard-fought draw against German Bundesliga giants RassenballSport Leipzig football club on Wednesday night.

The former Leicester City football club star has been in an astonishing form for Manchester City football club in all competitions since the beginning of the season, and he was able to impress again on Wednesday night.

Pep Guardiola gave Riyad Mahrez a starting role in his team’s attacking midfield alongside Jack Grealish and Portugal national team star Bernando Silva and the trio were superb in the game.

Riyad Mahrez broke the deadlock for Manchester City football club in the 27th minute after receiving an assist from Iikay Gundogan, before Josko Gvardiol equalized for RassenballSport Leipzig football club in the 70th minute to end the match in a 1-1 draw.

Riyad Mahrez was impressive for Manchester City football club throughout the entire duration of the game and he was able to mark his excellent performance with a stunning goal for the club.

With Riyad Mahrez’s stunning goal for Manchester City football club against RassenballSport Leipzig football club on Wednesday night, it means he has become the 5th African player to score in the UEFA Champions League;

“Riyad Mahrez is the 5th African player to score 20 UEFA Champions League goals along with Didier Drogba (44), Mohamed Salah (44), Samuel Eto’o (30), and Sadio Mané (27).”

Photo credit: Twitter.

