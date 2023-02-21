RIP: Real Madrid legend passes away at age 83

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

A Blancos star who helped his team win the European Cup played for 14 years at Santiago Bernabeu.

Amancio Amaro, a legend of Real Madrid who played 471 times for the club, passed away at the age of 83.

The former right-sided attacker from Deportivo La Coruna joined the Blancos in 1962 and went on to spend 14 wonderful years at Santiago Bernabeu.

He contributed 155 goals to the Liga giants’ 155 total goals, guiding them to nine domestic league championships and the 1966 European Cup. He also provided the equalizer in the championship game comeback win for Real over Partizan Belgrade.

Amancio, who amassed 42 caps for Spain, was also a member of the squad that won the 1964 European Championships.

After retiring in 1976, a legendary figure in Madrid spent some time coaching Real’s young squads. Then, under his leadership, the team’s Castilla squad won the Segunda championship in 1984.

Prior to being selected as honorary president in 2022, he would later work with the Blancos as a consultant and board member.

A statement on the Blancos’ official website reads: “Real Madrid C. F., the club’s president and its Board of Directors are deeply saddened by the passing of Amancio Amaro, Real Madrid’s honorary president and one of the greatest legends of our club and of world football.

“Real Madrid would like to extend its condolences and sympathy to his wife Consuelo, his children Oscar, Belen, Amancio, Patricia, Marcos and Claudia, his brother Juan Carlos, his grandchildren and all his relatives, colleagues and loved ones.”

