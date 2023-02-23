Rio Ferdinand tells Chelsea boss Potter to bring back Lukaku despite 103kg weight

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Rio Ferdinand is convinced Romelu Lukaku can be the answer to Chelsea’s goalscoring woes and has called on Graham Potter to give the forward a second chance despite his fitness struggles. The Belgian striker netted a mere eight goals in 26 Premier League appearances, fell out of favour under Thomas Tuchel and also sparked huge controversy by giving a bombshell interview to Sky Italia, in which he criticised his manager while flirting with a potential return to Inter.

Romelu Lukaku scored the only goal as Inter Milan beat 10-man Porto in the first leg of their Champions League last-16 tie. Lukaku converted a rebound after his first effort had bounced off the post in the 86th minute at the San Siro. Porto had a double chance at 0-0, but Inter goalkeeper Andre Onana denied both Zaidu Sanusi and Mehdi Taremi. The visitors had Otavio sent off in the 78th minute for two bookable offences and could not keep Inter out. Lukaku also netted against Udinese at the weekend but was named on the bench against Porto, with Inter CEO Giuseppe Marotta revealing that he was ‘carrying 103kg on his shoulders’ and was not yet 100 per cent match fit.

Ferdinand was stunned by Lukaku’s weight – revealing that he played at 86 kilos – but still believes he can be a massive asset for a Chelsea side in need of a goalscorer. ‘I played at 86 kilos and I’m about 96 now,’ said the former Manchester United defender on BT Sport. ‘I spoke to him just when he signed for Chelsea, he’d left Inter and obviously left [Antonio] Conte. One of the main things that you could see that he was delighted about was his physical condition, which was driven by the manager – Conte at the time. ‘If he can get back fit again, this guy has proven he is a goalscorer, simple as that.’

SOURCE: BT Sport

RSport (

)